Timeline shows how events surrounding fatal shooting at Doncaster pub unfolded 

As detectives investigate the fatal shooting of a young man at a Doncaster pub, this is how events unfolded:

- Emergency services were alerted to shooting at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation at 8.45pm yesterday and found that 21-year-old Tom Bell had been hit after a gun was fired through the windows.

Tom Bell

- Paramedics battled to save him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

- Police officers placed the pub on lockdown and obtained witness statements from those at the scene.

- The pub was sealed off to preserve any possible forensic evidence left at the scene. The bullet holes in two windows were also covered.

- Armed police officers were deployed to the scene and the pub was placed under police guard.

- Just after 11am today, South Yorkshire Police issued a statement confirming that the shooting was fatal and that no arrests had been made.

- Mourners spent the morning leaving flowers at the crime scene and paying tribute to Tom online.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 796 of January 17, 2019.