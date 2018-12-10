Have your say

With two brothers and another man today admitting their parts in a horror death crash which left four people dead, here is how events unfolded:

- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (8.50PM) – a VW Golf being chased by the police was involved in a collision with a VW Touran carrying seven people.

The scene of the fatal collision in Darnall

The crash occurred on Main Road, Darnall, at its junction with Bannham Road.

- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9 – Three arrests were made at the scene.

Elliott and Declan Bower, of Harborough Avenue, Manor and a 17-year-old boy, who is now 18, were taken for questioning after hospital check-ups and treatment for injuries sustained in the smash.

- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9 – Adnan Ashraf, 35, died in the crash alongside his 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50 and Vlasta Dunova, 41, were also killed.

The family friends had been travelling back from a day trip in London when the collision occurred.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32, was seriously injured in the collision along with Miroslav and Vlasta’s 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova and her three-year-old daughter Livia Matova.

- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9 – The Independent Office for Police Conduct – the police watchdog – launched an investigation into the collision because the VW Golf was being followed by police officers at the time.

- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 – The bower brothers appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court having been charged over the fatal collision.

Elliott Bower, who was driving the VW Golf, was charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He was also charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.



- THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – The 17-year-old boy who was arrested alongside the Bower brothers appeared at court in Hull accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.

He is now 18 but still cannot be named for legal reasons.

- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16 – Inquests were opened into the deaths of the four crash victims.

- SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17 – Hundreds gathered for the joint funeral of Mr Ashraf and his young son.

The service was held at the Jamiyat Tablig Ul Islam Mosque in Attercliffe.

- MONDAY, DECEMBER 10 – The three suspects appeared at Sheffield Crown Court together and admitted their guilt.

- MONDAY, JANUARY 28, 2019 – The trio are to be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court.