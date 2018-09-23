A Sheffield councillor has spoken out about violence in the city after witnessing first hand the devastating impact of another killing.

A man believed to be in his 20s died following an assault outside the Cineworld cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday evening.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats yesterday visited the victim’s home to offer his condolences to the grieving family.

Following his visit, he said: “The loss of such a young life has shocked the whole community who are supporting the family.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed

“It’s time to reflect on another young life being taken in our city and another mother grieving for her child.

“We must all work together and redouble our efforts to educate our young people of the dangers of knife crime and the impact on victims’ families.”

Police were called to Valley Centertainment at around 9.20pm on Friday, and the victim was taken to Northern General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Six men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 950 of September 21.