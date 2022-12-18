An investigation is set to take place after a man was injured at a gas explosion in a property, prompting a large response from South Yorkshire’s emergency services.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident took place at a property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley at around 9pm last night (Saturday, December 17) ‘where there had been a gas explosion’,

“One man had been injured in the incident. An investigation into the cause will now take place,” the spokesperson added.

The exact location has not been disclosed, but a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson stated Cromwell Street in the village was closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street, following the incident.

They added: “We’re supporting colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue at a reported gas explosion at property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, this evening.

“Thankfully, no life threatening injuries are reported, however, local residents may notice an increased police presence in the area.

