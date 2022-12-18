News you can trust since 1887
Thurnscoe: Man suffers injuries in gas explosion at property as South Yorkshire's emergency services rush to scene

An investigation is set to take place after a man was injured at a gas explosion in a property, prompting a large response from South Yorkshire’s emergency services.

By Sarah Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 7:50am

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident took place at a property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley at around 9pm last night (Saturday, December 17) ‘where there had been a gas explosion’,

“One man had been injured in the incident. An investigation into the cause will now take place,” the spokesperson added.

The exact location has not been disclosed, but a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson stated Cromwell Street in the village was closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street, following the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident took place at a property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley at around 9pm last night (Saturday, December 17) 'where there had been a gas explosion'. Stock picture of firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at work
They added: “We’re supporting colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue at a reported gas explosion at property in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, this evening.

“Thankfully, no life threatening injuries are reported, however, local residents may notice an increased police presence in the area.

"Please be reassured that there are no concerns for the wider community.”

