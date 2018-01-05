Thugs pour cement mix over Sheffield man's treasured BMW right outside his home

Heartless thugs poured cement mix over a Sheffield man's treasured BMW in an unprovoked attack last night.

Ian Stanley's £12k BMW was parked outside his Arbourthorpe home when the vandals struck between 8.30 and 10pm last night.

Ian Stanley's car attacked by vandals (s)

He admitted that he had no idea who was responsible for the damage or why his car had been targeted.

"I took the bins out last night at around 8.30pm and there was no damage," Ian said.

"But when I went to work at 10pm last night I saw that the car had been covered in cement post mix.

"I only bought the car last July. Luckily I work nights so I managed to get most of it it off and jet washed it at the local garage."

Ian said that he is still unsure whether there will be any lasting damage to the car.

Any witnesses should call police on 101 stating crime reference number 121 of January 5.