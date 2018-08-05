Thug spat at hospital security guard as nurses were trying to help him

A man with drug and alcohol problems has been spared from jail after he spat at a security officer while Chesterfield Royal Hospital staff were trying to help him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 25 how Colin Bramwell, 47, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, got involved in a fracas with security staff at the hospital before he spat in the face of a security guard.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The security guards were called to secure an abusive and violent patient.

“Nurses had been dealing with him and he was found near the x-ray department and the A&E department and he was under the influence of drink and drugs.”

Mrs Allsop added that Bramwell had been taken to a room but he was shouting and swearing and he wanted to have a cigarette and they tried to stop him and he became abusive.

Bramwell tried to barge his way out and security officers put their arms up to defend themselves, according to Mrs Allsop, but the defendant waved his arms and tried to kick them before he swung a punch which missed.

Mrs Allsop added that Bramwell had to be restrained by the security officers on a bed and Bramwell turned and looked at one of them and retched from his stomach before spitting in his face twice.

Bramwell told police there had been a previous altercation earlier in the day and he had suffered a black eye and he had been drinking rum and cider and could only remember wanting to go home but could not remember spitting.

He also told police he is addicted to drugs and that he drinks.

Bramwell added that he has about five personalities and some can be nasty and some nice but he accepted he could be intimidating.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating by spitting after the incident on July 11.

Defence solicitor Robert Wetton said Bramwell has had drug and alcohol problems and he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after he says he had been in the Army.

Mr Wetton added that Bramwell has been homeless and after he started to struggle this led to a drug habit and alcohol issues.

Bramwell also claimed he had been attacked earlier in the day and a neighbour had insisted he should got to hospital where Mr Wetton said he became disorientated.

Mr Wetton added: “He knows this offence was despicable. He cannot recall spitting but accepts it was horrible and he shouldn’t have done it.”

Magistrates sentenced Bramwell to six weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.