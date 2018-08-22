Thug’s attack on police officer allowed a burglary suspect to escape

A thug who attacked a police officer and prevented him from detaining a burglary suspect has narrowly been spared from custody.

Carol Elaine Shipley, 36, of Burke Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton, assaulted the police officer after he had detained a burglary suspect at JH Hurst chemist’s shop, on High Street. Ripley, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on August 10.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Magistrates stated this was a sustained assault on a police officer who had detained a suspect in a burglary and the defendant’s actions allowed the suspect to break free and flee the scene and this suspect has not been traced since.

They added that Shipley continued to resist the officer while he was trying to arrest her and CCTV footage showed her kneeling and lashing out while the officer was on the ground.

Shipley pleaded guilty to assaulting the police officer in the execution of his duty after the incident on July 2.

She also admitted stealing jars of coffee and steak valued at £40.89 from the Co-op at Ripley from March 22 and she admitted stealing washing powder valued at £25 belonging to Wilkinson’s in Alfreton, from March 20.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau told the court during a previous hearing on August 8 that Shipley had previously failed to attend a probation service appointment after admitting the assault but he claimed she had got lost in Chesterfield and people gave her directions to the wrong building.

He added that she struggled to attend a further appointment after she had suffered an epileptic fit and she has been advised to seek medical help.

Mr Lau explained that she has been suffering with family difficulties and is facing possible eviction from her home.

He said: “She is someone with personal difficulties and she needs to be helped by the probation service.”

Magistrates sentenced Shipley to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Shipley was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.