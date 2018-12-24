Thug is narrowly spared from jail after two assaults and for smearing excrement in a cell

A thug who attacked his partner after she had fled barefooted from her own home has narrowly been spared from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Duane Samuel Anthony, 32, grabbed his partner as she came back to collect a child from her home in Langley Mill.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the offence was a domestic abuse related incident.

She added: “There was CCTV footage showing the victim who was barefooted in a dressing gown running from her property and coming back to collect a child.

“And before taking the child she was taken hold of and he seemed to be punching a parked vehicle nearby.”

Mrs Allsop said the victim managed to get back into her address and pick up the child before she left the area.

Anthony was also involved in damaging a police vehicle, according to Mrs Allsop, after officers arrived and he also spat at a custody desk officer and smeared excrement in a police cell.

The defendant of Marton Road, Bulwell Hall, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to assault, damaging a police vehicle, assaulting a police support officer by spitting and damaging police property after the incident on October 15.

Anthony was sentenced to 18 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £150 costs.