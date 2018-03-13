Thug is narrowly spared from jail after he attacked his partner during dinner row

A thug grabbed his partner by the throat and hit her in the face before snatching her phone so she could not call the police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, March 8, how Michael Andrew Brown, 46, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, had an argument with his partner while they were eating and he attacked her.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “There is a previous history of domestic violence. He’s been in court previously and been dealt with by the courts and they have resumed the relationship.

“They went drinking about 6pm, on February 10, in Chesterfield town centre and came back about 9.30pm, and they were eating food.

“He said something about her son which offended her and she could not remember what was said and she said something about his daughter who he never sees.”

Mrs Haslam added that food went in the air and the defendant lunged over the table and grabbed his partner by the throat with one hand and pushed her by the throat into the kitchen while insulting her.

Brown grabbed her phone, according to Mrs Haslam, so she could not phone the police and he hit her to the face several times and he said he wanted her out of the house.

Mrs Haslam added that Brown’s partner managed to run upstairs and called the police.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating.

He told the court: “I am sorry about it. Me and my partner are still together.

“Whatever I get today I will take it on the chin.”

Magistrates said they were concerned because there had been two previous assaults on the same victim.

They imposed a 12 week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Brown was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.