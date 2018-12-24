Three vehicle crash on M1 in Rotherham 

Have your say

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M1 in Rotherham today.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics were called out to the incident on the M1 southbound at junction 32 at Thurcroft at about 10am.

They have since tweeted that traffic is flowing again following a temporary road closure while emergency services dealt with the incident.

One the damaged vehicles.

No details about any injuries have been released yet.