Three teenagers – including a 15-year-old girl – have been arrested following the death of a 15-year-old boy in Doncaster.

The teenager, named locally as Darius Popan, was found unwell on a section of the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening.

He was taken to hospital where in the early hours of Sunday morning he sadly died, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested following the incident and remain in custody.

Tributes have started pouring in for teenager Darius Popan following his death

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following the death of a teenager in Doncaster.

“We are aware there has been speculation on social media about the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would urge people to be mindful of our investigation and not to speculate on details of this incident.”

Tributes have already begun pouring in for Darius – with a collection set up in Sprotbrough for his family.

A spokesperson for AN Highfields Premier Express & Post Office said: “Taken far too soon at the young age of only 15 – such a polite happy young boy from the village.

“Every little helps at this sad time. I have his parents permission to do this. We are all thinking of each and everyone of his family friends an everyone that knew him.”

Eyewitnesses reported a huge emergency services presence at the Trans Pennine Trail on Saturday night with police and paramedics in attendance throughout the evening.

The South Yorkshire Police statement added: “If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1,020 of 27 July 2024 when you get in touch.”

You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.