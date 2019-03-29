Three Sheffield United players named in FourFourTwo Championship Team of the Year

Enda Stevens, Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp have all been named in FourFourTwo's Championship Team of the Year.

Compiled by football writer and broadcaster Daniel Storey, the list also features two players from promotion rivals Leeds United and two from table toppers Norwich City.

Storey highlighted the crucial role that Stevens plays for Chris Wilder’s side.

He wrote: “Stevens’ role at Bramall Lane is an interesting one. As a wing-back he is expected to push on and provide a significant number of crosses from open play; he’s managed six assists already this season.

“But if you thought that might impact upon his defending, think on – only six players have made more tackles. He is the all-action left sider that Wilder’s system needs to flourish.”

The FourFourTwo writer also included midfielder Oliver Norwood in his side, citing the Northern Irishman’s “range” of passing and “consistency in dictating the [game’s] tempo.

Billy Sharp was named alongside Norwich’s Teemu Pukki as the league’s best striker.

Storey praised Sharp’s evolution from League One hitman to one of the Championship’s most lethal strikers.

He wrote: at the age of 32, he has produced the best form of his career. We have waited and waited for the goalscoring run to dry up, but to no avail.

If Chris Wilder deserves his prize as Championship Manager of the Year for engineering a remarkable promotion bid, Sharp is Wilder’s poster boy on the pitch.

Hard work, determination and professionalism can take talent further than we assumed was possible.

Find out the full XI at fourfourtwo.com