Three people taken to hospital after emergency services called to Sheffield nightclub

Three people have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a Sheffield nightclub in the early hours of this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Cocoon, on Rockingham Street, near West Street, shortly before 4am this morning.

Police outside the nightclub Cocoon on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre this morning

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to the club to reports of one man being injured but three people were taken to hospital.

She said: “We were called to the nightclub at 3.55am. We sent three ambulances and a clinical supervisor, and we transported three people to hospital.”

She was unable to provide any details about the nature of their injuries or the incident.

Rockingham Street remained cordoned off this morning between the junctions with West Street and Trippet Lane, with a number of police officers still at the scene.

The doors to the nightclub Cocoon were this morning open, with a smattering of what appeared to be blood on the pavement outside, behind the metal barriers and police tape.

It is not known at this stage whether the incident was connected in any way with the club.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and Cocoon, and is awaiting a response. We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.