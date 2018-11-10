Three people arrested over major Sheffield crash 

Three people have been arrested in connection with a major crash that took place in Sheffield last night.

The collision took place in Main Road, Darnall at around 8.50pm.

A South Yorkshire Police confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with the collision.

Main Road remains closed this morning.

A SYFR spokesman confirmed that a number of individuals were extricated from vehicles involved in the collision, adding that they were not in a position to release more information at this time.

The fire service left the scene at around 10.45pm.

South Yorkshire Police are expected to release more information on the collision later this morning, and keep checking our website for the latest on this developing story.