Three peaks and three countries as Adam hits the heights for St Luke’s

As he prepares to complete the famous National Three Peaks Challenge, Adam Everson knows he will be looking at walking a distance of 26 miles, tackling a total ascent of 9,843 feet and travelling more than 400 miles – all in one day!

But Adam, who lives in Handsworth, knows it will be well worth the effort as he will be raising money for St Luke’s Hospice, where mum Rachel was a patient as she faced the final days of her fight against cancer.

The challenge begins with its toughest ascent, the 4,412 feet of Scotland’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, followed by the 3,208 feel of England’s Scafell Pike in Yorkshire and finishing with Snowdon’s 5,921 in Wales.

Adam will be hitting the heights in Scotland, England and Wales

The aim is to complete the event in 24 hours, meaning Ben Nevis is conquered in around in five hours, Scafell Pike in four hours and Snowdon in another four hours - with plenty of motoring in between.

“I used to walk a lot with my mum and she would take me and my sister to all sorts of places, including Snowdonia and Ben Nevis and the Lake District,” Adam said.

“Then I didn’t do any real walking for a long time but since I started again I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s good to know that I can use it to raise money for St Luke’s too.

“I’ve done the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in the past and I’ve done a lot of walking and training to prepare for this one – around 600 miles since the start of the year.”

Adam is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of his mum

Adam will be completing the Three Peaks challenge with a group of friends, starting at 6am on the morning of August 5 with the Ben Nevis ascent.

That’s the big one, more than 4,000 feet of mountain walking, which I know won’t be easy because it is the hardest by a long way,” he said.

“I haven’t really set myself a figure for fundraising but it will be good to know that I have raised something for St Luke’s.”

