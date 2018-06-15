Three men charged with possessing gun in Doncaster

Three men have been charged with possessing a gun following two incidents in Doncaster.

Emir Tzourtzi, aged 23, of Cintra Park, Crystal Palace, London; Kevin Paloko, 24, of Challice Way, Tulse Hill, London and Hasa Klevi, 20, of no fixed abode, were charged on Sunday, June 10 over offences in Hexthorpe on Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9.

INVESTIGATION: Police to attend public meeting on Sheffield estate in wake of shooting

They are charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

COURT: Man in court over 'punish a Muslim day' letters received in South Yorkshire

POLICE: Three arrested by officers investigating Sheffield shooting

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 3.15am on June 8, it was reported someone had tried to break into a property on Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe.

"The following evening, at around 1am, police received reports three men armed with a knife and what was believed to be a gun, made threats towards the owner of the property before making off in a red Volvo."