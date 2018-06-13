Three men arrested over night of mayhem in Sheffield

Three men have been arrested today over a night of mayhem in Sheffield, on which a man was seriously assaulted and gunshots were reportedly fired.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and two men, aged 23 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and criminal damage.

The men, all of whom are from Sheffield, remain in police custody this afternoon.

READ MORE: Night of mayhem in Sheffield - everything we know so far

They were arrested after officers today conducted a series of raids connected to the night of violence last Monday, June 4.

At around 8.30pm that night, a 31-year-old man was reportedly assaulted at a bookmakers on London Road. He sustained a serious facial injury and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

At 11.45pm, a property on Wostenholm Road in Nether Edge was damaged, with what are believed to be bullet marks left in the building, though no one was injured in this incident.

READ MORE: Calls for 'disgusting' mountain of mess to be cleared up at Sheffield car park

Finally, about an hour later, in the early hours of last Tuesday, damage was caused to a takeaway on West Street where a disturbance reportedly broke out.

A 36-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the London Road incident has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

During that first incident, a silver Ford Focus parked and blocked the road for a short period of time before heading away from the city centre.

READ MORE: Boy shot on Sheffield estate 'gradually improving'

Police have appealed for anyone who saw that vehicle or has dash cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.

They also want to hear from anyone who was at or nearby to the three locations when the incidents happened and believes they may have seen something.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.