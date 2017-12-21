Three men arrested over child sex abuse in Rotherham

Three men have been arrested over child sex abuse in Rotherham.

The men, aged 37, 41 and 46, were arrested this week as part of the National Crime Agency’s investigation, Operation Stovewood, which is looking into cases of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child under 16 in Rotherham and Manchester and have been released under investigation.

To date, 38 individuals have been arrested, 18 have been charged and three have been convicted as part of Operation Stovewood.