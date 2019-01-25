Three men arrested on suspicion of rape in Rotherham 

Three men have been arrested this week on suspicion of rape as part of an investigation into historical sexual exploitation offences in Rotherham.

A 33-year-old man and two men aged 34 from Rotherham were arrested as part of the National Crime Agency’s ‘Operation Stovewood’ investigation.

They were arrested on Tuesday and Thursday and the offences relate to allegations of sexual abuse between 1997 and 2013.

All three have been released under investigation.

Operation Stovewood was launched following the publication of a report in 2014 which claimed 1,400 children has been groomed and abused by men of predominantly Pakistani heritage while those in authority failed to act.

There are currently 22 separate investigations under the Stovewood umbrella, with around 153 suspects identified and 300 complainants engaging with officers.



