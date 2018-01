Three men have been charged with the theft of a parking meter in Doncaster.

Miles Cash, aged 20, of Homestead, Bentley; Michael Dear, 21, and Jacob Smith, 18, both of Armthorpe Road, are accused of theft.

They are alleged to have stolen a parking meter from the Friars Gate car park on Tuesday, January 23.

The men have been remanded in custody until their case reaches court.