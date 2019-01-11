Three in court over death crash in Barnsley

Have your say

Three men are due in court this morning over a death crash in Barnsley.

They are listed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court over the death of 58-year-old Jacqueline Wileman, who was killed in a collision with a stolen lorry.

Mrs Wileman died after she was struck by a lorry travelling along Common Lane, towards Goldthorpe, on Friday, September 14.

The lorry was being followed by the police at the time and after hitting Mrs Wileman it ploughed into a house on Park View.

David Mellor, 48, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking along with 29-year-old Wayne Carroll and 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney.

They are due at court for a pre-trial review.