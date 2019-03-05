Three ‘improvised explosive devices’ found at transport hubs in London

Three ‘improvised explosive devices’ have been found at transport hubs in London, counter-terror police have said.

Police received separate reports of suspicious packages earlier today at Waterloo Station, Heathrow and London City Airport.

Heathrow Airport (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire).

After being analysed by specilaist officers, the three postal bags containing yellow Jiffy envelopes were found to be ‘small improvised explosive devices’.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation after three suspicious packages were received at buildings in London.

"The packages - all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags - have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices.”

The bags were all found within hours of each other and are being treated as a linked series, officers say.

They are however keeping an open mind regarding any possible motive at this stage, they added.