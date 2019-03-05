Three ‘improvised explosive devices’ found at transport hubs in London

Three ‘improvised explosive devices’ have been found at transport hubs in London, counter-terror police have said.
Police received separate reports of suspicious packages earlier today at Waterloo Station, Heathrow and London City Airport.
After being analysed by specilaist officers, the three postal bags containing yellow Jiffy envelopes were found to be ‘small improvised explosive devices’.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation after three suspicious packages were received at buildings in London.
"The packages - all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags - have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices.”
The bags were all found within hours of each other and are being treated as a linked series, officers say.
They are however keeping an open mind regarding any possible motive at this stage, they added.