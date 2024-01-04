News you can trust since 1887
Three Cranes Hotel: Popular Sheffield city centre hotel with bar and restaurant is put up for sale

The historic venue is believed to date back to 1820

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:14 GMT
A popular Sheffield city centre hotel with a bar and restaurant, dating back to the early 19th century, has been put up for sale.

The Three Cranes Hotel on Queen Street, is described as a 'prime boutique hotel'. It has gone on the market with offers invited at £975,000.

The Three Cranes Hotel, on Queen Street in Sheffield city centre, has been put on the market with an asking price of £975,000The Three Cranes Hotel, on Queen Street in Sheffield city centre, has been put on the market with an asking price of £975,000
The hotel and its public bar and restaurant remain open as normal.

The Three Cranes Hotel has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five from 175 Google reviews, with one guest calling it an 'absolutely stunning' place to stay.

It is being marketed by Crosthwaite Commercial, and the sales blurb describes how the 14-room hotel has been recently refurbished to a 'very high standard'.

The Three Cranes Hotel, in Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1980The Three Cranes Hotel, in Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1980
The Three Cranes Hotel, in Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1980

The venue is believed to date back to 1820 and in 2021 underwent a major £850,000 renovation after being bought by Peter Clifton and Paul Hibberd.

The hotel's website describes how the 19th-century pub and hotel was transformed with 'a new vision, a dedicated team, and boundless creativity'.

It states that the venue 'bridges the gap between cherished tradition and contemporary luxury'.

