Three Cranes Hotel: Popular Sheffield city centre hotel with bar and restaurant is put up for sale
The historic venue is believed to date back to 1820
A popular Sheffield city centre hotel with a bar and restaurant, dating back to the early 19th century, has been put up for sale.
The Three Cranes Hotel on Queen Street, is described as a 'prime boutique hotel'. It has gone on the market with offers invited at £975,000.
The hotel and its public bar and restaurant remain open as normal.
The Three Cranes Hotel has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five from 175 Google reviews, with one guest calling it an 'absolutely stunning' place to stay.
It is being marketed by Crosthwaite Commercial, and the sales blurb describes how the 14-room hotel has been recently refurbished to a 'very high standard'.
The venue is believed to date back to 1820 and in 2021 underwent a major £850,000 renovation after being bought by Peter Clifton and Paul Hibberd.
The hotel's website describes how the 19th-century pub and hotel was transformed with 'a new vision, a dedicated team, and boundless creativity'.
It states that the venue 'bridges the gap between cherished tradition and contemporary luxury'.