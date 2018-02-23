Three charged with drugs and firearms offences after police raid Sheffield house

Two men and a woman have been charged with drug and firearm offences following a police raid on a house in Sheffield.

The raid - which took place yesterday under the Misuse of Drugs and Firearms Acts at an address on Manor Park Way - resulted in a firearm, a quantity of ammunition and Class A drugs being recovered.

KD Roberts, 20, of Manor Park Way, Sheffield, Osai Williams 21, of Deerlands Avenue, Sheffield and Marlon Moxam, 21, of no fixed address, have all since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

All three have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, February 24).