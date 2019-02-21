Have your say

Three casualties were taken to hospital after a serious collision in Sheffield city centre overnight

Emergency services were deployed to Moore Street at around 12.10am after a car crashed at St Mary’s Gate roundabout.

A police investigation is under way into a collision in Sheffield overnight

CRIME: Fugitive Sheffield rapist is a KILLER

POLICE: Man allowed home from hospital after suffering serious head injuries in Sheffield pub attack

READ MORE: Questions asked over two month delay in police reporting disappearance of Sheffield rapist who absconded from court

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced to the crash scene and three casualties were taken to hospital.

A police cordon was put in place for a number of hours while a clean up operation was mounted and enquiries were carried out at the scene.

More to follow.