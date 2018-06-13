Three cars torched in arson attack on Rotherham street

Three cars were torched in an arson attack on a Rotherham street last night.

Firefighters were called to St John's Avenue, Masbrough, at 3.30am today.

A Vauxhall Astra, Mercedes E Type and Ford Mondeo were torched.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.