Three cars torched in arson attack on Rotherham street

Three cars were torched in an arson attack on a Rotherham street last night.
Firefighters were called to St John's Avenue, Masbrough, at 3.30am today.
A Vauxhall Astra, Mercedes E Type and Ford Mondeo were torched.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.