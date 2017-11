Three cars were damaged in an arson attack in Sheffield.

Firefighters called out to the blaze in Station Road, Ecclesfield, found a Toyota Yaris, Vauxhall Astra and Vauxhall Vectra burning.

They believe that one of the cars was set alight and the flames spread to neighbouring vehicles.

The incident was reported at 3am today.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.