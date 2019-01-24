Three arrests in Doncaster burglaries crackdown: police column

Three suspects have been arrested in Dunscroft after we took action to reduce a spate of burglaries in parts of Doncaster West, writes Insp Mark Payling.

Last month I highlighted my concerns over burglaries in Thorne, Moorends and Hatfield. We increased patrols in these areas and I am pleased to say that we have seen some significant reductions.

Between November 12 and December 9, we recorded 18 residential burglaries in Thorne, five in Moorends and thirty two in the Hatfield ward. Since then, we have recorded just five in Thorne, four in Moorends and 10 in Hatfield. But the figures show the issue has not gone away completely and I acknowledge a number of victims have had to deal with this awful ordeal.

The problem is made worse because in a significant number of cases, the offenders also stole the family car after stealing the keys.

We are working hard to try and prevent these crimes taking place and recently arrested three people in Dunscroft for a number of offences, including residential burglaries and vehicle crimes.

They have been released under investigation whilst officers continue with a number of outstanding enquiries. We still need your help. It you have a garage for your car, use it.

If you don’t have a garage, consider parking on the drive and closing the gates. Consider cctv and good security lighting. Hide your car keys or take them upstairs when you go to bed. Do not leave your keys where they are visible and certainly not in your door locks. Remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour or vehicles.

In Moorends, the cash machine was attacked at the Spar in shop before Christmas. Enquiries continue to try and identify those involved.

I am also aware of an incident in Moorends were a man aged in his 70s was attacked after confronting offenders who were trying to break into his garden shed. He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. We are continuing with efforts to identify those responsible.

We ran speeding operations on December 12 at Ellison Street, Thorne between 9.40am and 10.15am. Of 56 vehicles, one was found doing over the 30mph speed limit. Officers also visited Marshland Road, Moorends between 10.30am and 11am, where of 158 vehicles, three were doing over the 30mph limit.

In Stainforth, we are dealing with complaints about anti social behaviour on Princess Avenue. Several young people have been identified and interviewed about their involvement, but enquiries continue. If you have witnessed any incidents, please contact me.

Colleagues were also involved in pursuing a vehicle which failed to stop after being seen near Kirkhouse Green. The vehicle was driven at excess speeds and eventually crashed on Stainforth Road colliding into a garage and catching fire. The occupant escaped but the vehicle was completely destroyed by the flames. After complaints about speeding vehicles, we conducted speeding operations in Stainforth before Christmas. On Kirton Lane, of the 144 vehicles monitored, 22 were caught speeding over the 30mph limit. The highest was 49mph. On Doncaster Road, we recorded the speed of 127 vehicles, of which 32 vehicles were over the 30mph limit .The highest recorded was 45mph.

Recently we revealed an injunction had been taken out banning a 28-year-old Doncaster man from entering the town’s pubs. The order bans Brett May, from Stainforth, from entering or attempting to enter any premises licensed to sell alcohol, or acting in an anti-social manner, within Doncaster.

He was recently caught breaching the injunction, and was arrested. He was put before a court and and received a 16 day suspended jail sentence, which means if he breaches it again, he will go to prison.

In Armthorpe, burglaries and vehicle crime fell dramatically over the past month, but in the past week, we recorded four break-ins. I have asked for increased patrols and will continue to monitor the situation over the next few weeks.

Finally, I have arranged Community Engagement Meetings for the Thorne/Moorends/Stainforth and Armthorpe. I am still trying to arrange dates for a similar meeting at Askern, and I am set to hold our first on line Facebook Community Engagement Meeting in January and details of the times, dates and locations are on our website This is an excellent opportunity to raise issues or ask questions. Further details will also be included on our Facebook page – Doncaster East NHP. If you would like to know more about what police activity in the East of Doncaster, sign up to SYP Alerts by registering via our website, www.southyorks.police.uk.