Three arrested over cannabis set-up in Doncaster

Have your say

Three arrests were made after cannabis plants were found during a police raid in Doncaster.

Police officers found the plants during a search of a house in Ballam Avenue, Scawthorpe, yesterday.

Cannabis plants found during a police raid in Doncaster

COURT: Police officer to appear in court accused of assaulting football fan in Sheffield

CRIME: Crossbow, knives, air rifle, axe and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham

Three men, aged 31, 33 and 58, who were arrested over the discovery of the plants, have been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

READ MORE: Police visit homes of children playing with whips in Sheffield suburb