Three arrested by officers investigating Sheffield shooting

Three arrests have been made by officers investigating the shooting of a Sheffield teenager on a city estate.

The trio, aged 16, 17 and 26, are not being held in connection to Monday night's gun attack in Woodthorpe, but were identified as wanted over a number of other matters by officers investigating the shooting.

They were arrested this morning and remain in police custody.

A 17-year-old boy was shot at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South at 9.10pm on Monday and was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries.

His condition today is described as 'improving'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: " As the investigation is progressing, a number of people who were in the nearby vicinity at the time of the incident have been identified, of which three have been arrested this morning but for unrelated matters and not connected to the actual shooting.

"The three, aged 26, 17 and 16-years-old, are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries."

She added: "While the investigation is progressing, it is still in the early stages and we must ascertain all the all the facts to fully understand the circumstances.

"There are still various lines of enquiry we are exploring to further clarify exact details of the incident and we continue to keep an open mind as to the motive of the attack at this time."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.