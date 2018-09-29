Three arrested and several trams vandalised as Sheffield Wednesday draw with Leeds United

Police say they made three arrests last night, and there were reports of trams being vandalised, as Sheffield Wednesday took on Leeds United at Hillsborough.

There was a heavy police presence in the city centre and around the ground last night as Leeds fans entered the city, with pockets of trouble erupting between football fans.

Today, South Yorkshire police have revealed they arrested three men in separate incidents, whilst another was ejected from the ground.

Police say one man was arrested for assaulting a police constable, another for breach of the peace and the third for being drunk and disorderly.

Stagecoach Supertram also suspended some services last night due to staff safety concerns and reported vandalism to several trams.

No further information has been released about the acts of vandalism.

More to follow.