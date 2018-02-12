Three arrested after Sheffield United v Leeds game

Three arrests were made following the Sheffield United v Leeds game on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police had a plan in place to cope with the fixture, which was played at the same time as the South Yorkshire derby between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

There were some fears that rival fans from both games would clash but South Yorkshire Police said the Barnsley v Wednesday fixture 'passed without incident' and trouble after United's game was minimal.

Three arrests were made for assaulting a police officer, using threatening behaviour and breaching a court order.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: "This was an unprecedented combination of fixtures that has taken considerable planning and preparation due to the high number of fans moving around the county.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the run up to the day, as well as all those who staffed the variety of functions required on the day.

"It was a challenging set of fixtures and I am grateful to all who supported our operation."