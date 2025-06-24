Police in Rotherham have uncovered a suspected 'chop shop' containing stolen car parts during a raid on a Thrybergh garage.

The ‘chop shop’ is believed to contain a significant number of stolen vehicle parts and engines.

The discovery was made on Thursday, June 19, after officers from the Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant.

The raid was organised followed community intelligence that linked the site to possible stolen vehicles.

Inside the garage, officers found it had been converted into a suspected ‘chop shop’ - a term used to describe a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled and stripped for parts, which are then sold on illegally.

Several vehicle components suspected of being stolen were recovered from the scene.

Vehicle crime specialists are currently working to identify the parts.

Three people were arrested at the site - a 45-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of theft.

All have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Carl Goodwin of Rotherham North NPT said: “We know the impact car theft can have which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to track stolen vehicles and dismantle these 'chop shops'.

"I hope this sends out a strong message to those trying to profit from stolen vehicles that we will use all the resources available to crackdown on this kind of criminality."

Insp Goodwin emphasised that information shared by local communities is vital in helping officers paint a better picture.

Police are urging residents to report any concerns or suspicious activity in their area. Reports can be made via live chat or through the South Yorkshire Police online portal at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org .