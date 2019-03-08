Three arrested after classic motorbike recovered in Hillsborough park

Three men have been arrested after a stolen classic motorbike was recovered in Hillsborough park.

Yesterday (March 7), PCSOs from Hillsborough saw three men acting suspiciously around a motorbike they were trying to jump start.

Hillsborough Park.

The officers managed to stay out of sight long enough to get a response team to the area, and then assisted in chasing down the three men after they attempted to flee.

The three men were arrested and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The owner of the bike was reunited with his vehicle, which was largely undamaged.