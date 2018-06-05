Three arrested after boy, aged seven, is horrifically burned in Sheffield

Three people, including an 18-year-old, have been arrested after a young boy was horrifically burned in Sheffield.

Owen Atkin, aged seven, remains in hospital more than a week after he was burned so severely on his face and head that medics do not know whether his hair will ever grow back fully.

Police today said two men and a woman had been arrested following an incident on Southey Green Road, in Southey Green, where a boy was reported to have been seriously injured on Sunday, May 27.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man from Rotherham were arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child, and an 18-year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

All three have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A fundraising appeal to cover the family's hospital costs and pay for a holiday for Owen and his elder brother has passed the £3,600 mark, with nearly 240 people having donated.

He was this week said to be 'getting back to his old self', following a visit from Sheffield Wednesday legend Lee Bullen.

* Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting the incident number 34 of May 27.