Three arrested after altercation left man wounded in Rotherham

Have your say

Three arrests were made following an altercation which left a man with a chest wound in Rotherham.

Officers were called to an off-licence on Rawmarsh Hill at around 9:20pm on June 24, to reports of an altercation between three men and a woman.

Officers attended and a 25-year-old man from Rawmarsh was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening chest wound, but has since been released.

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield, who suffered a minor cut to the head, was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

A 23-year-old woman from Rawmarsh was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 32-year-old man from Rawmarsh was arrested in suspicion of affray.

All three have been released under investigation.

Rawmarsh Hill was closed to the junction of Westfield Road while officers carried out enquiries.

An investigation is now underway and officers have carried out house to house enquiries as well as reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident 1008 of June 24.