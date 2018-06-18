Thousands of tonnes of plastic involved in huge blaze in Rotherham

Thousands of tonnes of granular plastic went up in flames at a recycling plant in Rotherham, it has emerged today.

Firefighters called out to deal with a huge blaze at Universal Recycling in Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, yesterday, revealed today that a huge quantity of granular plastic caught fire and was responsible for generating plumes of thick black smoke which could be seen for miles.

At the height of the blaze there were 60 firefighters at the scene.

Air and water samples have been taken and Public Health England has been notified and has issued safety advice to residents and motorists in the area.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.