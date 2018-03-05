Thousands of South Yorkshire children due back at school after snow

Thousands of children who enjoyed 'snow days' last week are expected back in the classroom today.

Most schools across the county are expected to re-open now that most of the snow has thawed.

In Sheffield, Chaucer School, Wisewood Primary, Fox Hill Primary and Shooters Grove Primary are among those to have announced that they are opening as normal.

Most of those which closed last week said at the time that they expected to open as normal today.