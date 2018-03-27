Thousands of pounds donated to charity in memory of ex-Sheffield police chief found dead at home

Over £8,000 has been donated to a charity in memory of a former Sheffield police chief found dead at home.

Paul Broadbent, who was a former District Commander in Sheffield, was found hanged at his home in Barnsley on Wednesday, December 27.

The 54-year-old joined South Yorkshire Police as a PC in 1985 after starting his career in Cumbria, where he was born and brought up.

He left in 2010 to become an Assistant Chief Constable at Nottinghamshire Police before retiring in 2012 and joining the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority as its chief executive to tackle modern day slavery and exploitation.

In the wake of his death, his wife, Fiona, asked for donations in his memory to go to the charity Unseen, which manages the national Modern Slavery Helpline and works with survivors of modern slavery and trafficking.

A £5,000 donation was made to the charity and another £3,700 was donated online.

The founder of a JustGiving page set up for online donations to be made through, said: "Paul was chief executive of the GLAA and fiercely passionate about protecting vulnerable and exploited workers. He was a man who devoted more than 35 years of his life to public service in a career that began as a young police officer on the beat in Cumbria.

"He rose through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable with Nottinghamshire Police before leaving policing in 2012.

"But it’s for his time after policing that he will be rightly remembered. His legacy is the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority. Paul was a champion for the vulnerable and exploited, he recognised the real need for an organisation like the GLAA and it’s because of his vision, determination and a liberal sprinkling of the charming Yorkshireman that he was, that people of influence listened to him.

"He was a warm, funny, generous man, who cared deeply for GLAA colleagues and was hugely passionate about tackling the scourge of modern slavery and labour exploitation. His death is a shattering tragedy for those of us who knew him and the world is a far poorer place without Paul Broadbent.

"It is the wish of Paul's wife Fiona that charitable donations be made to Unseen, who manage the national Modern Slavery Helpline and work directly with survivors of modern slavery and trafficking."

A GLAA spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who has made a donation to remember Paul. We are heartened by your support and we know it means a lot to the beneficiary, Unseen, who are immensely grateful for your support.

"We know Paul would have been overwhelmed by your collective generosity, especially as the money will go towards helping people being exploited."