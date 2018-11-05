Thousands of Doncaster jobs will be created with new development

A major planning application has been submitted for an extensive logistics and advanced manufacturing development on land adjacent to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), part of the Airport’s wider site, Aero Centre Yorkshire.

The development from Peel Land and Property proposes up to 325,160m² (3.5 million sq ft) of state-of-the-art logistics and advanced manufacturing space, with supporting infrastructure. The development will provide 5,300 jobs once fully operational, with a long-term cumulative economic impact of up to £1.94bn.

The site has the potential to make a major contribution towards the growth ambitions of Doncaster and the wider Sheffield City Region. It is a key component of the recently consulted upon Airport Masterplan and has been included as a draft allocation for employment development in the emerging Doncaster Local Plan. The major employment site could also be served by the proposed railway station at DSA connected to the East Coast Mainline.

Robert Hough, Peel Group Main Board Member and Chairman of Peel Airports said: “This proposed development is further evidence of our delivering on our Vision for DSA and Aero Centre Yorkshire.

“It will be an integral part of the aviation led economic cluster we are developing around our fast growing Airport, with Aero Centre Yorkshire acting as one of the main drivers of the Sheffield City Region's developing Global Innovation Corridor.

“With direct motorway access, a vibrant regional skills base, high-quality land, international connectivity, and the region’s world-renowned research and innovation strengths, we are confident this is a proposition that will attract yet more significant global brands into the Global Innovation Corridor and support the continued growth of the airport.”

The application has been progressed in direct response to the growing market need for large-scale regional logistics and manufacturing sites and the continued growth in e-commerce. A report from Sheffield based Commercial Property Partners which accompanied the application, concludes there is a clear deficiency in logistics capacity in Doncaster with only five months’ supply of existing stock available within the local market.

The development is expected to be delivered in phases and be fully occupied by 2025, creating at least 230 jobs during the construction period, with £300m invested in construction expenditure.

In 2017, Aero Centre Yorkshire was selected as part of the Government’s Northern Powerhouse Investment Portfolio, one of only 12 projects selected to help attract significant investment to the North. The 1,600-acre site is already home to over 100 companies including 2 Excel Aviation, Cessna, Redline and Anglo World Cargo.

Peel has a long track record of delivering a diverse range of large-scale development and infrastructure projects across the UK, including the intu Trafford Centre, Port Salford, Liverpool 2 and MediaCity UK.

The project team for the application included Fletcher Rae, AECOM, TTHC, Genecon, and Bickerdike Allen, along with planning consultancy Turleys.



Photo Descriptor: Proposed state-of-the-art logistics and advanced manufacturing space