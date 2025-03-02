Thornberry Animal Sanctuary: Two 'Polar Bear pups' in need of their forever homes

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 06:30 BST

An animal rescue charity is looking for forever homes for what it is describing as ‘Polar Bear pups.’

The dogs, named Snowball and Betty Bear, are the last two pups from a litter cared for at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Two pups in need of adoption are currently being cared for at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Two pups in need of adoption are currently being cared for at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Their mum, Elsa, is only one years old herself, having come from a rural environment, where she had little.

This little 'Polar Bear pup' is being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
This little 'Polar Bear pup' is being cared for by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Can you offer this pup a home?
Can you offer this pup a home? | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Thornberry said: “We have watched her grow in confidence day by day while whelping her pups.

“As we continue her rehabilitation we must find her little girls their forever homes.

“The puppies are likely to be girls as mum is a husky cross.

“To enquire please visit our website and complete an enquiry form.”

