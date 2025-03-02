An animal rescue charity is looking for forever homes for what it is describing as ‘Polar Bear pups.’

The dogs, named Snowball and Betty Bear, are the last two pups from a litter cared for at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Their mum, Elsa, is only one years old herself, having come from a rural environment, where she had little.

Thornberry said: “We have watched her grow in confidence day by day while whelping her pups.

“As we continue her rehabilitation we must find her little girls their forever homes.

“The puppies are likely to be girls as mum is a husky cross.

“To enquire please visit our website and complete an enquiry form.”