Today, officers appeared to have stepped up their presence, with two more tents appearing to have been placed in the garden of the house on Chandos Crescent, where the bodies of Terri Harris, 35; her two children, 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett; and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, from Sheffield, were found on Sunday morning.
More police vans also appeared to have moved onto the scene as officers continued to look for evidence.
The pile of floral tributes at the scene, which began to be left at the scene yesterday morning, has continued to grow, as friends continue to arrive to leave bunches of flowers at the scene.
