This unusual weather phenomenon will dump TORRENTIAL rain on Sheffield TODAY 

Sheffied is set to get a soaking later today due to a not often seen weather phenomenon.

Later today a ‘squall line’ is set to pass over the city bringing an intense burst of torrential rain and strong winds.

A squall line is a thin band of intense rainfall and high winds which sometimes forms ahead of a cold front.



The phenomenon can sometimes lead to frequent lightning, tornadoes and waterspouts. It is also known as a quasi-linear convective system.



The line of bad weather is running down the length of the country and is moving from west to east.

A squall line hasn’t passed over Sheffield for nearly a year.

On January 24 this year a squall line passed over Sheffield during the morning rush hour bringing a short spell of torrential rainfall.