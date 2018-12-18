This unusual weather phenomenon will dump TORRENTIAL rain on Sheffield TODAY 

Sheffied is set to get a soaking later today due to a not often seen weather phenomenon.
Later today a ‘squall line’ is set to pass over the city bringing an intense burst of torrential rain and strong winds.
A squall line is a thin band of intense rainfall and high winds which sometimes forms ahead of a cold front.
The phenomenon can sometimes lead to frequent lightning, tornadoes and waterspouts. It is also known as a quasi-linear convective system.
The line of bad weather is running down the length of the country and is moving from west to east.
A squall line hasn’t passed over Sheffield for nearly a year.
On January 24 this year a squall line passed over Sheffield during the morning rush hour bringing a short spell of torrential rainfall.