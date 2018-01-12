This Sheffield United match was the most watched EFL game on Sky Sports this season

It was a sell out crowd at Hillsborough in September as thousands watched Sheffield United beat their fierce rivals in their own backyard.

But, being the first time the two sides met in over five years it was almost inevitable that the match was shown live on Sky Sports.

As a result, thousands more were able to watch Leon Clarke, John Fleck and Mark Duffy clinch the points for Chris Wilder's men.

Sky Sports have revealed that a peak audience of 627,000 people across the world tuned in to watch the derby.

However, somewhat surprisingly, the derby was not the most viewed EFL game shown live on Sky Sports this season.

In fact, Sheffield United's October clash away at Leeds United has been revealed as the most watched EFL fixture so far.

At its peak, 687,000 people were tuning in to watch David Brooks steal the points with an 81st minute goal after Kalvin Philips cancelled out Billy Sharp's early strike.

Sheffield United will have had ten matches televised on Sky Sports by the end of January.

The Blades' clash away at Aston Villa had 504,000 viewers at its peak with their home match against Bristol City reaching 519,000 viewers.

Just under 500,000 tuned in at its peak to watch Leicester City run out 4-1 winners at Bramall Lane in the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup back in August.