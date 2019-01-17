This Sheffield takeaway on London Road has been given a zero-star food hygiene rating

Have your say

A takeaway on Sheffield’s ever popular London Road has just been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating.

London Road has long been renowned as being one of of Sheffield’s most cosmopolitan streets when it comes to eating out.

There are dozens of restaurants takeaways and cafes on the main road, which starts in the city centre and heads out towards Sheffield’s southern suburbs.

All eateries on the road have their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency inspected Kurdistan Charcoal Grill on December 3, 2018 and have declared that urgent improvement is necessary.

The takeaway was inspected on its hygienic food handling, its cleanliness and conditions of facilities and the building and the management of food safety.

Inspectors ordered an urgent improvement on their food handling and safety and declared that major improvement was necessary on its cleanliness and conditions.

The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at:

- how hygienically the food is handled

– how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- the condition of the structure of the buildings

– the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

Sheffield City Council said it has a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene and revisits all premises with a food hygiene rating of zero, one or two to make sure that standards improve.

If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.

Kurdistan Charcoal Grill has been contacted for a response.