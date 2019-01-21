This Sheffield café has just been crowned the best breakfast in the UK

Have your say

As we all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether it’s a Full English, Eggs Benedict or a simple bowl of porridge, we all need a hearty breakfast to set us up for the day ahead.

Breakfast at Tamper: Credit: Tamper

And here in Sheffield, we do breakfast right.

Restaurants have clearly embraced the growing trend of creating brilliant breakfast dishes but, in Sheffield, one spot stands out above the rest.

The Waitrose Food Magazine has crowned Tamper Coffee at Sellers Wheel as one of the best breakfast spots in the UK.

Tamper, which also has a site at Westfield Terrace, aims to bring the best of New Zealand’s café culture to Sheffield.

As well as a range of coffee and teas, Tamper also has an unrivalled breakfast menu including Poached Eggs & Smashed Avocado and Tamper French Toast.

The café first arrived in Sheffield seven years ago and has gone from strength to strength, attracting a huge following of loyal customers along the way.

Waitrose Food magazine writer Tony Naylor praised the Arundel Street cafe’s ‘Antipodean breakfast culture’ and it’s not difficult to see why.

He wrote: “Until midday daily, you’ll find students, hip creatives and foodies tucking into poached eggs and smashed avocado on Depot bakery sourdough, with grilled halloumi and chilli jam.

“The big Kiwi breakfast features streaky bacon and notable twists such as its spiced corn cobs and home-baked beans, while the veggie ‘Rejuvenator’ – poached egg on sourdough dressed with toasted pearl barley, heritage tomatoes, rainbow carrots, parsley pesto and paprika hummus – is as colourful as breakfast gets!”

Tamper announced the wonderful news on its Facebook with customers quick to shower the cafe with praise and congratulate them on the accolade.