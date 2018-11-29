This restaurant at Meadowhall has closed suddenly as company shuts sites due to poor performance ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 

A popular restaurant at Meadowhall shopping centre has shut its doors as part of a wave of closures affecting hundreds of jobs across the country.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has shuttered 10 sites in the first wave of closures following the approval of a restructuring plan earlier this month – including the branch in Meadowhall’s food hall.

The closures took place this week as part of a proposal to close 17 of its 80 locations, affecting 250 jobs.

The company underwent a company voluntary agreement on November 9, and it was announced in October due to poor performance at the chain restaurant.

Other ‘casual dining firms’ have closed restaurants nationally this year.

Gaucho, Carluccio's, Prezzo, Byron and Jamie's Italian have all fallen on hard times as costs have rocketed off the back of the Brexit-hit pound, while consumer confidence has nosedived as the economy falters.

The full list of Gourmet Burger Kitchen closures is.

Meadowhall (Sheffield)

Bedford

Frith Street, Soho

Beverley

Leicester

Metrocentre (Gateshead)

Fulham

Birmingham Mailbox

Swindon

Stoke

Gourmet Burger Kitchen also has a restaurant at The Light, on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre.

