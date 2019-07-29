This new-look Sheffield allotment is a hive of activity....
A charity’s allotment with a new look was given an official re-opening, with drinks and home-made cakes for visitors.
St Wilfrid’s Centre works with over 500 homeless and vulnerable adults each year, and was delighted to celebrate the refurbishment of its allotment at Heeley.
The much needed refurbishment was made possible by a donation of £2,000 from local Sheffield funder The Talbot Trusts.
Clients and staff were invited to a small opening ceremony, to view the work done during the facelift.
Refurbishment has included replacing an unstable path to make it accessible for people with limited mobility, the installation of raised beds using recycled oil drums, and essential repairs to a greenhouse and shed.
The allotment forms a vital part of the weekly programme of activities run by the Centre and is an important part of ensuring client’s mental well-being.
Produce grown in the allotment such as cucumbers, potatoes and red currants are all used by the Centre’s in-house cook in home-made dishes which are served throughout the day to clients in the Centre’s café.
Around 10 clients use the allotment, supported by the Centre’s life skills tutors and two regular volunteers.
Essential maintenance is carried out by volunteers from local businesses such as HSBC and SDL, who assist with weeding.
One client said: ‘We are all good mates on the allotment and the new works have made things a lot better. When you come here, it takes your mind off your problems because we work together and help each other.”
Life Skills tutor, Patrick Sullivan, said: ‘it has been wonderful to bring everyone together to work on this project, and what I like most, is seeing how much pleasure just coming out into the fresh air brings people.
“We love coming up here and it is even more rewarding when you get to eat what we have grown.”
Volunteers are welcome to help maintain the allotment. Contact St Wilfrid’s Centre for more information.