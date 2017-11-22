This man broke into a Sheffield couple's home and threatened them with a knife

A Sheffield couple were threatened in their own home by a man brandishing a knife.

At around 10pm on Friday, November 17, the man entered a house in Colister Drive, Darnall and disturbed the occupants.

Detective Constable Newman Holt, the investigating officer, said: “When the couple inside the house were disturbed, the man reportedly became aggressive and threatened them with a knife.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, although the couple were understandably shaken by what happened.

“The man, who is described as wearing all black, left empty handed. I’d like to ask for your help in identifying the man in this e-fit image in connection with the incident.

“If you think you know who he is, or have any information about the incident, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1088 of 17 November 2017.”