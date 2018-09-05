This is why you should check your bank account if you used a debit card in Sheffield last week 

Scores of people across Sheffield could have been wrongly charged twice for debit card payments last week.

An error with a particular card terminal run by Cardnet, a joint venture between Lloyds Bank and First Data, meant money came out of bank accounts twice but transactions only showed up once.

Lloyds Banking Group said just under five per cent of Cardnet machine transactions were affected during part of August 29 and people have now been refunded.

The majority of affected transactions involved Visa debit cards.

Cardnet handles more than 1.2 billion transactions every year, according to its website.

It claims to make it "easy for merchants to accept card transactions online, in person or by phone."